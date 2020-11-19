PHOTO: Tara Sutaria wins the internet as she poses in a red bikini; Calls herself a 'beach baby'

Tara Sutaria celebrated her 25th birthday with Aadar Jain in Maldives. Meanwhile, check out her latest photo on Instagram.

Tara Sutaria seems to be enjoying the best phase of her life and the reasons are quite obvious. The Student of the Year 2 star is currently holidaying in the Maldives with beau Aadar Jain. Moreover, she also celebrated her 25th birthday at the exotic location. What has sent the fans into a frenzy is a picture shared by the latter on his Instagram handle in which he poses with the birthday girl. Well, that’s what we call couple goals!

Just when we thought that we are done with Tara’s birthday pictures, the actress has left us surprised with a new picture that she shared on Instagram. She sends the internet into a meltdown while posing in a red bikini by the side of the sea. The actress also adds a caption along with the post that reads, “Beach/Birthday baby.” Interestingly, her beau Aadar has also shared a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram that has been clicked on the same location.

Check out their posts below:

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain surprised everyone when they shared pictures from the exotic locale of Maldives a few days back. They left no room for the fans to speculate about the romantic getaway. Meanwhile, many celebs like , Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others have wished the Marjaavaan actress on her birthday. Meanwhile, Tara will be next seen in the movie Tadap that also marks the debut of Ahan Shetty. A few days back, reports confirmed that she is also a part of the Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2.

