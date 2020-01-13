PHOTO: Tiger Shroff goes shirtless while he chills at a beach; Disha Patani leaves a comment

Tiger Shroff goes shirtless in his latest picture which he has shared on his Instagram handle thereby sending fans into frenzy. Check out the picture.

The talented actor Tiger Shroff has been able to establish himself as an action hero in the Bollywood film industry within a very short span of time. He made his debut with the movie Heropanti back in the year 2014 and the rest is history. Tiger, who happens to be the son of well – known Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, is amongst the Gen – Y category of celebs who enjoy a massive fan following all over the country.

The Baaghi 3 actor is frequently active on social media and often keeps his fans updated with whatever is happening in his life. Recently, Tiger has shared yet another picture on his Instagram handle which is sure to send his fans into frenzy. The actor is seen posing shirtless at a beach while looking into the deep blue sea. What has also caught our attention is ’s comment on this post in which she sends nothing but two fire emojis! And well, for us, that conveys everything what she actually wants to say.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s latest Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the movie Baaghi 3 in which he has been paired up opposite . The two of them have previously collaborated for Baaghi. The movie has been shot mostly in Serbia and is directed by Ahmed Khan. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

