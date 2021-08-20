PHOTO: Trust Ranveer Singh to sweat it out in style; Actor shows off ripped body in Led Zeppelin muscle tee

Ranveer Singh stepped into the film world with his 2010 debut film, ‘Band Bajaa Baaraat’ and the rest is history. The actor proved his mettle in several memorable performances in films like ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Dil Dhakadne Do’, and ‘Lootera’ and ‘Padmaavat’. Over the years, his career has witnessed an upward rising curve. Apart from impressing viewers on the big screen, Ranveer keeps fans entertained on social media as well. The actor keeps on sharing glimpses of his life on Instagram, apart from dropping some uber cool photos of himself every now and then.

Following this trajectory, a few moments back, the ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela RamLeela’ actor took to Instagram stories to share a photo of himself flaunting his ripped muscles, in what looks like a gym. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen donning a Led Zeppelin muscle tee that shows his chiselled biceps perfectly. His hair, which has grown quite a bit, is kept open as he looks to his left. Sporting a serious expression on his face, Ranveer captioned the story with the words, “EARN IT’.

Have a look at Ranveer’s aforementioned Instagram story below:

Yesterday, the actor dropped another stylish picture of himself on the gram. Wearing a dark blue tee, Ranveer showed off his slick ponytail in the picture. Needless to say, fans went gaga over his look, and flooded his post with love and comments.

On the work front, Ranveer has quite a few films in the pipeline. This includes films like ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘83’, ‘Cirkus’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

