PHOTO: Twinkle Khanna poses for a selfie flaunting her onion earrings gifted by Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna is one of the wittiest celebrities in the tinsel town. The star wife has bid farewell to the silver screen and finds interest in writing, designing and production. She is known for her sharp wit and sense of humour with which she treats her fans on Twitter under the username of Mrs. Funny Bones. Keeping up to her humour, hubby recently gifted her a pair of unusual onion earrings.

As the prices of onion have skyrocketed from Rs. 60 per Kg to Rs 150-200 per Kg, memes about the same have been circulating on social media. And so, Akki came across a pair of onion earrings on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and gifted it to wifey Twinkle Khanna. An amused Twinkle shared its picture on Instagram calling it the best present and recently, she clicked a selfie posing with the same onion earrings on. Check it out:

"From one shoot to another:) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves:) #OnionsAreAGirlsBestFriends", Twinkle wrote in her caption.

Twinkle wore a pretty light pink and white suit with dupatta, matching her outfit with her onion earrings. She left her hair loose and opted for minimal makeup.

"My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward", she had shared earlier.

