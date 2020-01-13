PHOTO: Varun Dhawan gives us the perfect retro feels as he suits up in black and white

Varun Dhawan's latest picture on his Instagram handle is sure to give us major retro feels. Check out the picture shared by him.

is currently considered to be one of the highest paid actors of B - town. He made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Student of the Year back in 2012. After that, there was no looking back for this talented actor as he started getting offers one after the other. Over the past few years, Varun has acted in some amazing movies which include Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, October, Judwaa 2 and many others.

Varun enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is also one of the current heartthrobs of the Bollywood film industry. Recently, the Coolie No. 1 actor has shared a picture on his Instagram handle which is sure to give us major retro feels. Varun suits up in a white blazer and shirt teamed up with a pair of black trousers and shoes He also wears a black bow tie that adds that extra retro feel to his entire outfit.

Check out the latest picture of Varun Dhawan below:

Well, one thing is for sure that Varun looks undoubtedly dapper in this picture. Don’t you agree? Do let us know in the comments section. On the work front, Varun is all set to step into Govinda’s shows in the remake of the 1995 movie Coolie No. 1 in which he has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan. The much – awaited movie has been directed by none other than Varun’s father David Dhawan himself. The actor will be collaborating with for the second consecutive time in Street Dancer 3D which has been directed by Remo D’Souza.

