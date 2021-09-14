PHOTO: Vicky Kaushal dishes out major fitness goals as he shares an intense look of his ‘midnight drill’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is quite popular on social media where he keeps an active presence as well. Vicky often gives fans sneak-peeks into his life – both personal and professional, and the latter keep coming back for more. His Instagram grid is generously sprinkled with stunning photoshoots, selfies, and many candid moments. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Vicky took to Instagram and posted an alluring picture featuring himself with two dumbbells as he sweats it out at the gym.

Taking to Instagram, the URI actor posted a picture from the gym, as he showcased his ripped and toned arms. In the picture, Vicky has one hand rested on two dumbbells, as his other hand grips one of them. He is seen giving an intense stare as he looks ahead of the camera lens. Vicky can be seen donning a black muscle tee, and he has worn its hood as well. The actor also has a wrist support band on his left hand. The picture looks absolutely dope, with Vicky dishing out some major fitness goals. The actor shared the same picture on Instagram stories too.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Vicky captioned it ‘Midnight drill’, followed by angry-face and bomb emoticons. In a few moments’ time, it was flooded with likes and comments by fans. One fan wrote, “Why so hawtttt”, while another’s comment read, “You are my inspiration sir”. A third one commented, “Love love”. Among many comments from fans, was a comment from Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who dropped a fire emoji.

Take a look:

At the work front, Vicky will soon be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh alongside Banita Sandhu. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the film is opting for a digital release, tentatively on Dusshera. Apart from Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky has several other projects in the pipeline. These include Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and comedy-drama Mr Lele.

ALSO READ: On Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's engagement rumours, Sunny reveals his parents asked his brother for 'mithai'