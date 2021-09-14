PHOTO: Vicky Kaushal shares glimpse of his memorable role from Manmarziyaan as his film clocks 3 years

Within a few years of his Bollywood career, actor Vicky Kaushal has been able to create space in the minds of audience and the entertainment industry alike. Among other memorable roles of Kaushal, is his stint in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan, where he featured alongside Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan. As the Anurag Kashyap directorial clocks 3 years today, on September 14th, Vicky took a moment to remember his character from the film that portrayed a new-age love story on celluloid. A few moments back, Vicky took to Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of Vicky Sandhu – the name of his character in the film – with fans and followers.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky posted a glimpse of his character when the song DhayaanChand plays on screen. In the picture, Vicky Sandhu can be seen standing on a cart, donning a bright jacket, with colored hair in spikes and blue goggles. He is in a cheerful mood, with his hands up in the air. The actor also added the track DhayaanChand in his story. In Sandhu, we get a glimpse of a never-seen-before avatar of Vicky, who plays the part of a part-time DJ. He is in love with Rumi Bagga played by Taapsee but is majorly commitment-phobic. His eccentric avatar, with spiked hair, bright clothes, and tattoos left a memorable impression in audience’s mind.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s story:

At the work front, Vicky will be next seen playing the lead in the Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham Singh, where he will feature alongside Banita Sandhu. A couple of days back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the film will be premiering on an OTT platform, tentatively on 16th October, as informed by a source close to the development. Apart from this, Vicky also has Sam Bahadur and Mr. Lele in the pipeline.

