PHOTO: When Ranbir Kapoor snapped Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut & Aamir Khan in a goofy selfie.

The Hindi film industry has always been a close knit one and it is usually only during elaborate functions that we get to see them together. From awards to weddings, Bollywood often comes together. Today, we stumbled upon one such photo of Bollywood bigwigs in a throwback selfie. Thanks to social media and fan clubs, such gems rarely get lost.

In this major throwback selfie, we get to see , , and posing for the camera. Surrounded with other people too, the photo seems to be from a few years ago. The group can be seen flaunting their goofiest side for the selfie as Ranbir Kapoor clicks it.

The Barfi actor is the most animated one in the picture as he can be seen sticking his tongue out. While Aamir smiles and Kangana laughs away, Deepika seems to be caught midway before striking a pose.

Thanks to the Covid 19 pandemic, it will be long before we see actors pose together like this again. Meanwhile, all four actors have been working on multiple projects. While Aamir is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kangana Ranaut has Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas in store.

Deepika has been shooting for Pathan with , whereas Ranbir Kapoor has been working on Luv Ranjan's romantic drama and Brahmastra.

