PHOTOS: 4 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day: Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan snapped together post-gym sesh; Sonam Kapoor looks fashionable at event; more

1. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor snapped post-workout session

B-town youngsters Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor became besties when they worked together in their film, Nadaaniyan. Since then, they have been spotted together. On February 28, 2025, the celebs were snapped outside their gym after enjoying a good workout session together. While Sridevi’s daughter wore comfortable all-black attire to hit the gym, Khan was seen in a pair of gym shorts paired with a black jacket and sports shoes.

2. Sonam Kapoor made heads turn at an event

B-town diva Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her stylish ensembles. Be it her stunning airport looks or her well-thought vacation attires, she often impresses fashion buffs with her style. Yet again, she made a statement when the actress was spotted at a store launch event in the city. Kapoor arrived wearing a purple coat and a matching skirt. She matched her expensive black bag with her elegant footwear.

3. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar enjoy a dinner date

Farhan Aktar and Shibani Dandekar decided to head out to unwind and spend some quality time with their partners. The popular Bollywood couple was spotted outside an eatery in the Bandra neighborhood, dressed in casual attire for the night. While the actor-filmmaker sported a plain white t-shirt with beige pants and a pair of sport shoes, his wife donned a plain black cropped sweatshirt with blue denim baggy pants. Don’t miss the quirky quote on her handbag.

4. Wamiqa Gabbi papped at Mumbai airport

B-town actress Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her stint in movies like 83, Khufiya, Fursat, Baby John and others made a stylish entry at Mumbai airport. The celebrity donned a green athleisure set, which she paired with a gray long overcoat. Gabbi completed her sporty look with a pair of sneakers and a cap.

