PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Aamir Khan arrives at Marathi movie premiere, Ananya Panday attends event in city and more
Aamir Khan attended the premiere show of Marathi Movie Ilu Ilu 1998. Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurrana and Chunky Pandey were spotted at an event in the city. Here are the celebrity sightings of the day.
The paparazzi had a field day spotting B-town celebs going places. Earlier, Aamir Khan was seen arriving at the special screening for Elli AvrRam’s debut Marathi-language movie Ilu Ilu 1998. Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Chunky Pandey also posed for shutterbugs at an event. Take a look at some of the big celebrity spotting of January 29, 2025.
1. Aamir Khan attends screening of Marathi movie Ilu Ilu 1998
Aamir Khan was spotted arriving at the premiere of Elli AvrRam’s debut Marathi-language movie Ilu Ilu 1998. For the night, Mr. Perfectionist turned up wearing a plain black t-shirt with a matching blazer which he paired with blue denims and chunky boots. At the event, he was accompanied by his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare and his mother Pritam Shikhare.
2. Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurrana and Chunky Pandey stunned at event
Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Chunky Pandey also attended a special event in Mumbai. For the casual evening, the Dream Girl 2 actress arrived wearing a mid-length black dress. As for her father Chunky Pandey, he stole the show with his bright yellow shirt paired with white pants and brown loafers. Dangal actor Aparshakti Khurrana also impressed the fashion police with his effortlessly stylish outfit of the day.
3. Sara Ali Khan snapped post gym session
Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan has been quite consistent with her workout sessions despite her busy schedule. Earlier, on January 29, 2025, she was spotted exiting her gym after enjoying a productive session. She was seen leaving the venue in a black crop top which she donned with a pair of flared denim pants, a black cap, and stylish eyewear.
4. Tara Sutaria out and about in city
B-town youngster Tara Sutaria, who made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 made heads turn in Mumbai. For the outing, the actress channeled her inner fashionista and stunned in a short off-white dress. He layered it up with a long floor-length jacket and styled her OOTD with a pair of high heels, black sunnies, and minimal jewelry.
5. Malaika Arora papped at Mumbai airport arrival
It’s always good to see Malaika Arora smiling at the media. She was seen at Mumbai airport, returning from her recent travel expedition. For ease of travel, the model-actor wore a cozy white sweatshirt with comfy black pants. She completed her airport look with white sneakers and a black cap.
