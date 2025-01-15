PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Alia Bhatt sweats it out at Padel game, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani arrive hand-in-hand and more
From Alia Bhatt to love birds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, several B-town celebs were spotted by the paparazzi on January 14, 2025. Check it out.
There’s rarely a day when the abled shutterbugs of B-town don’t spot several Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. January 14, 2025, was also one such day when several actors were seen making stunning appearances. From Alia Bhatt sweating it out at a Padel game, to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted hand-in-hand at the airport, check out the important celeb moments of the day captured by the paparazzi.
1. Alia Bhatt enjoying a game of Padel
Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt decided to take a break from work and burn the New Year's calories by sweating it out during a Padel game. In the images, the National Award-winning actress was seen donning a pair of shorts with a plain t-shirt and a pair of sports shoes.
Take a look:
2. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted hand-in-hand
The most-loved couple of B-town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also spotted making heads turn at Mumbai airport on January 14, 2025. For a comfortable and cozy flight, the actress donned a pair of white pants with a gray knitted top. As for her husband, the Shershaah actor looked dapper in a plain black t-shirt which he paired with brown denim pants and layered with a denim jacket.
Take a look:
3. Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan spotted after dinner
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan were spotted exiting a popular Mumbai eatery together. While KJo stunned in all-black attire, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star went casual in a tee and denim for the night.
Take a look:
4. Suniel Shetty making heads turn at the airport
Among the many Bollywood celebs who put their fashion foot forward on January 14, 2025, was veteran actor Suniel Shetty. The star was spotted stylishly posing for the paparazzi at the airport.
Take a look:
5. Pragya Jaiswal’s stuns at the airport
Popular Indian actress Pragya Jaiswal was papped flaunting her bright smile at the airport. She nailed airport fashion with a black crop top paired with fitted denim pants and a brown jacket.
Check it out:
For more such fun content, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
