PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan Johar promote Nadaaniyan; Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna continue Chhaava promotions; more

Khushi Kapoor joined Ibrahim Ali Khan and Karan Johar to promote their upcoming film, Nadaaniyan Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna continue Chhaava promotions. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings of February 9, 2025.

1. Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Karan Johar promote Nadaaniyan

After the release of her debut big-screen movie, Khushi Kapoor joined Ibrahim Ali Khan and Karan Johar to promote their upcoming film, Nadaaniyan. For the city promotions, the young actress stunned in a short blue dress with matching high heels. As for Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s son, he looked dapper in a lime yellow shirt which he paired with beige pants and matching jacket. Director-producer Karan Johar joined the star kids in a white t-shirt which he paired with blue denims, black jacket and matching shoes.

2. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna promoting their movie Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming historical action film, Chhaava is all set to hit big screens on February 14, 2025. As the movie inches towards its release, the celebs have been going hard on its promotion. They were recently spotted at a popular theatre promoting their movie at a grand event. While Vicky arrived in a yellow kurta with white pants, Rashmika looked pretty donning an orange suit with a matching dupatta.

3. Parineeti Chopra at Mumbai airport departure

Parineeti Chopra attended Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with her husband Raghav Chopra in Mumbai. After having a blast with her family, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress returned to resume shooting for her next project. She was spotted at Mumbai airport departure donning a black top with matching pants and white sneakers. The actress left her short hair open and added a pink hue to her lips.

4. Vicky Kaushal spotted at the airport

Vicky Kaushal has been going places to promote his upcoming movie, Chhaava. On February 9, 2025, the B-town actor was papped at Mumbai airport, looking stunning like always. The Sam Bahadur actor sported a gray kurta with white pants and brown shoes as he posed to shutterbugs.

5. Ishaan Khatter makes waves at the airport

Ishaan Khatter, the son of actors Rajesh Khattar-Neelima Azeem and brother of Shahid Kapoor, looked dapper as he made an appearance at Mumbai airport. He will be next seen in the TV show, The Royals.

