PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal make splash at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday party; Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor papped in city together

The shutterbugs had a field day spotting B-town celebs out and about in the city. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal were seen arriving at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday party. Nadaaniyan co-stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor were also papped in city together. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings from February 24, 2025.

1. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s bash

On February 24, 2025, Sanjay Leela Bhansali invited his B-town pals to be part of his birthday celebrations. Soon after, Ranbir Kapoor made a dapper entry with his wife Alia Bhatt, who looked cute in a beige co-ord set. They were joined by Chhaava star Vicky Kaushal, who made heads turn in an all-black attire. The actors will be seen together in Love & War, helmed by SLB.

2. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor out and about in the city

Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut with Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor. Earlier, the star kids were spotted roaming around on Mumbai streets. For the outing, the Loveyapa actress donned a neon pink crop top with a matching jacket, which she paired with blue denim. As for Khan, he looked stylish in a graphic t-shirt with black baggy pants.

3. Ek Badnaam Aashram 3 Part 2 star cast spotted at Mumbai’s Juhu

Bobby Deol is returning with Ek Badnaam Aashram 3 Part 2. On February 24, 2025, he was seen in the Juhu neighborhood of Mumbai with his co-star Aaditi Pohankar and director-producer Prakash Jha.

4. Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon spotted at Mumbai airport

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani were spotted at Mumbai airport, heading to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take a holy dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. For the spiritual expedition, the mother-daughter duo was dressed in Indian attire. At the Mela, they were joined by Katrina Kaif and her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal.

5. Malaika Arora makes waves at Bandra

Malaika Arora decided to spend some time pampering herself. Hence, on February 24, 2025, the B-town diva decided to hit the salon and get a fresh blow-dry to get ready for the upcoming week.

