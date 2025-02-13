PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Ranveer Singh attends screening of Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar’s Dhoom Dhaam; Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna stun at Chhaava song launch; more

Ranveer Singh attended the star-studded special screening of Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi's next Dhoom Dhaam, produced by Aditya Dhar. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna made stunning entries at the Chhaava song launch. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings of February 12, 2025.

1. Ranveer Singh attends premiere of Dhoom Dhaam

Despite being busy with the shooting of Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated film, Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh took some time off to attend the premiere of Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi's next Dhoom Dhaam. At the star-studded event, he posed with his producer, Aditya, along with the two main actors in the upcoming movie.

2. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna attend Chhaava song launch

As their film Chhaava nears its release date, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna have been going all out with their promotions. Recently, the celebs were spotted at the red carpet song launch of the upcoming historical drama film. At the event, they were joined by Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal along with their parents, Sam Kaushal and Veena Kaushal.

3. Varun Dhawan makes a dapper entry at Mumbai airport

The paparazzi have been having a great time spotting Varun Dhawan, who changed his look for his upcoming movie, Border 2. The actor was spotted looking dapper at Mumbai airport on February 13, 2025. At the public place, the Bhediya star was seen donning a plain brown t-shirt with a matching jacket. He paired it up with cargo pants and black shoes.

4. Malaika Arora out and about in city

B-town diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora never fails to make heads turn with her fashion sense, whether at the gym or the airport. Recently, she was spotted by shutterbugs in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The actor-model-entrepreneur was seen wearing a stylish white graphic shirt, which she paired with wide-legged denim pants. The diva completed her look with sneakers and stylish eyewear.

5. Dia Mirza spotted in Mumbai's Bandra

It's always good to see Dia Mirza and her pleasant smile. On February 12, 2025, she was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai's Bandra area. The beauty queen looked pretty in a blue denim kurta with matching pants.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!