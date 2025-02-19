PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Sanya Malhotra stuns at Mrs. success bash, Shabana Azmi and others attend trailer launch of Dabba Cartel

Several B-town celebs were papped at multiple locations in the city. From Sanya Malhotra making heads turn at Mrs. success bash to Shabana Azmi and others attending the trailer launch of Dabba Cartel. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings from February 18, 2025.

1. Sanya Malhotra at the success party of Mrs.

Sanya Malhotra is currently enjoying the love coming her way for her drama film, Mrs. The movie became so massive that the makers hosted a success bash in the city. At the event, the B-town diya stunned in stylish attire. She donned a black and gold gown with black boots for the fun night.

2. Shabana Azmi and others at the trailer launch of Dabba Cartel

The trailer of the upcoming Netflix series, Dabba Cartel, is finally out for the audience to enjoy. At the launch event, the lead actress Shabana Azmi was joined by her co-stars Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and many others. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the series also features Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat.

3. Alizeh Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan leave for family vacation

On February 18, 2025, the youngsters of the Khan family, Alizeh Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, and Nirvaan Khan were spotted leaving for a family vacation from Mumbai airport. The trio arrived together and posed for the paparazzi before leaving for an undisclosed location.

Advertisement

4. Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted at the airport

Popular Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her characters in movies like Dangal, Dhak Dhak, Sam Bahadur and more was papped at the Mumbai airport. The diva arrived donning a striped oversized shirt with a pair of fitted leggings and boots.

5. Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Salma Khan, Helen spotted at Mumbai airport

Apart from the nephews of Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri were also spotted making their way into the Mumbai airport. They were joined by the Sikandar actor’s two mothers, Salma Khan and Helen.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!