PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Priyanka Chopra flies off Mumbai; Hrithik Roshan, Neetu Kapoor, Rekha attend The Roshans’ success bash and more

Priyanka Chopra was spotted leaving Mumbai from a private airport after having a blast at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, and many other celebs attended the success bash of The Roshans. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings from February 16, 2025.

1. Priyanka Chopra heads back to work

After having a gala time at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, Priyanka Chopra was spotted returning from a private airport in Mumbai. Soon after, she took to her social media and informed her fans that she landed in Hyderabad to shoot her upcoming movie.

2. Hrithik Roshan, Neetu Kapoor, Rekha attend The Roshans success bash

On February 16, 2025, the makers of The Roshans attended the success bash of the Netflix show. At the event Hrithik Roshan made heads turn with his charm. He was joined by veteran actress Rekha who looked stylish in a black and white ensemble. Celebs like Neetu Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, and others also joined the celebration.

3. Janhvi Kapoor spotted in the city

B-town diva Janhvi Kapoor was spotted out and about in the city. The Mili actress looked refreshing in a black tank top which she paired with basic blue denim pants. The actress donned a pair of sneakers and flaunted her cute smile at the paparazzi.

4. Kartik Aayan attends an event

Kartik Aayan has been busy with his work commitments. However, he made sure to be part of a star-studded event in Mumbai. For the gala, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor arrived looking dapper in a black t-shirt which he paired with blue denim and a gray jacket.

5. Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee spotted in Mumbai

After getting married in an intimate ceremony on Valentine’s Day 2025, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee were spotted in Mumbai together. The newly wedded couple stunned in matching black and blue attires.

6. Shilpa Shetty papped with son Viaan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her son Viaan Raj Kundra were papped in the Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai on February 16, 2025. The mother-son duo smiled at the camera persons while heading to their swanky luxury car.

