PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in casuals, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar promote Mere Husband Ki Biwi, more
Several B-town celebs went out and about on February 14, 2025. Ranbir Kapoor got all dressed up in casual attire for the store launch of his lifestyle brand in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar were spotted promoting their upcoming film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings from Valentine’s Day 2025.
1. Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing at an event
On February 14, 2025, Love & War actor Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the store launch event of his new lifestyle brand. For the special day, the star stunned in a plain white t-shirt which he paired with beige pants. He finished off his look with white sneakers and classic black eyewear.
2. Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar promote Mere Husband Ki Biwi
Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Arjun and Bhumi took over the city to promote their upcoming entertainer. The Gunday actor looked dashing in a gray t-shirt paired with black pants and layered them up with a brown layered. As for Bhumi, she looked stylish in a red cut-out co-ords set.
3. Saif Ali Khan spotted exiting a dubbing studio
Saif Ali Khan is finally fit to resume work. Recently, he was spotted exiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai. The Bollywood actor will be next seen in the Netflix film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.
4. Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee make first appearance after wedding
B-town lovers Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got married on Valentine’s Day 2025. After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony, the couple came to pose together for the paparazzi. The Sikandar actor lifted his wife in his arms and twirled in happiness.
5. Karan Johar spotted at Mumbai airport
Karan Johar made a stylish entry at the Mumbai airport on February 14, 2025. The veteran filmmaker and producer stepped in wearing a light blue shirt with matching pants and a cap. He styled stylish white and red sneakers with his attire.
6. Mira Kapoor goes out and about with mother-in-law Supriya Pathak
Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Kapoor, went out and about in the city with her mother-in-law, actress Supriya Pathak. The celebs were seen engrossed in a deep conversation as they made their way towards their swanky car.
