PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde promote Deva; Veer Pahariya spreads his charm; Esha Deol looks stylish and more
Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde promoted their upcoming movie Deva in the city. Veer Pahariya was spotted heading to producer's office. Here are the celebrity sightings of the day.
The paparazzi had a field day on January 24, 2025, spotting celebs out and about in the city of dream. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde stunned in stylish clothes as they promoted their upcoming movie, Deva. Veer Pahariya was seen entering producer Dinesh Vijan’s office after the release of Sky Force. Esha Deol also attended an event in the city.
1. Shahid Kapoor promotes Deva
After taking a brief break due to illness, Shahid Kapoor is back at promoting his upcoming film, Deva. For the event hosted in Mumbai’s Juhu, the actor wore denim pants with matching jacket and a plain white t-shirt. For the unknown, his film will hit cinemas on January 31, 2025.
2. Pooja Hegde attends a promotional event for Deva
Shahid’s Deva co-star Pooja Hegde made heads turn as she arrived at the promotional event of their movie. For the day event, the actress stunned in a beige floor-length gown and paired it with high heels. She kept her makeup minimal, left her hair open, and wore dainty earrings with her outfit.
3. Veer Pahariya arrives at Dinesh Vijan’s office
After the release of his debut film Sky Force, youngster Veer Pahariya was spotted arriving at producer Dinesh Vijan’s office. The actor posed for the shutterbugs in a black hoodie with the film’s name on it and paired it with blue denim pants.
4. Esha Deol attends an event in Mumbai
Actress Esha Deol was spotted arriving at a starry event in Mumbai. For the casual gala, she turned up in a printed sweatshirt and paired it with comfortable pair of flared denim pants. She wore minimal makeup, tied her hair half open and wore statement earrings with her casual attire.
5. Bhumi Pednekar at airport
Badhaai Do actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted after several days in the city. The diva was seen at Mumbai airport returning from an undisclosed location. For ease of travel, she sported a white hoodie with denim pants.
6. Sophie Choudry spotted at Mumbai airport departure
Actor-singer Sophie Choudry was spotted heading to an unknown location from Mumbai. As she arrived, the shutterbugs requested her to pose for them which she lovingly obliged.
