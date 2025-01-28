PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor slay at airport; Bobby Deol celebrates 56th birthday with fans

Just like any other day, the shutterbugs made sure to capture every Bollywood celebrity in their cameras. Several stars like Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra were spotted heading to undisclosed locations from Mumbai airport. Bobby Deol was papped celebrating his birthday with his fans and cutting a giant laddoo cake.

1. Shahid Kapoor spotted at airport departure

Shahid Kapoor has been out and about promoting his upcoming movie Deva in the city. Amid all the promotional event, the handsome hunk was spotted at Mumbai airport. For comfortable travel, Kapoor wore a plain white t-shirt and wore it with a pair of green pants and matching shoes.

2. Sonam Kapoor stunned at Mumbai airport

B-town diva Sonam Kapoor recently made heads turn at the 25th Anniversary event of celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi. Soon after, she was spotted heading to an undisclosed location alone. At the Mumbai airport, the actress was papped wearing a comfortable pair of gray co-ord set with white sneakers and a cap.

3. Bobby Deol celebrates birthday with fans and media

Animal actor Bobby Deol was surprised by his excited fans and media who gathered around his home to celebrate his birthday. On his 56th birthday celebration, his admirers turned up with a giant laddoo cake and showered him with love and pretty presents.

Advertisement

4. Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh attend world pickleball league with kids

B-town's most-loved couple, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh were spotted attending world pickleball league. The celebrity couple were accompanied by their sons, Riaan and Rahyl. As customary, the family of four very respectfully posed for the paparazzi with folded hands as they waited for their car to arrive.

5. Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Aditya Dhar at trailer launch of Dhoom Dhaam

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi will be next seen together in their upcoming romantic comedy, Dhoom Dhaam. On January 27, 2025, the celebs attended the trailer launch event of the movie with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar who are backing the entertainer, helmed by Rishab Seth.

6. Sanya Malhotra spotted at airport departure

Actress and ace dancer Sanya Malhotra made heads turn as she arrived at Mumbai airport, ready to kickstart her journey. For ease of travel, she wore a white t-shirt with light green pants and layered it up with a quirky jacket in green and matching shoes.

Advertisement

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, January 27: Cops arrest WB woman in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case; Shah Rukh Khan confirms collaboration with Siddharth Anand in King