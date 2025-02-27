PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Shraddha Kapoor glows post gym session, Rajkummar Rao looks dapper in casual fit, more

Several B-town celebs were spotted out and about in the city on February 26, 2025. Shraddha Kapoor was seen flowing as she exited her gym. Ace actor Rajkummar Rao also looked dapper as he hit the streets in a casual fit. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings from February 26, 2025.

1. Shraddha Kapoor glows post gym session

After relishing unlimited pani puri at Ahmedabad wedding reception with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody, Shraddha Kapoor is back to getting healthy. The Stree 2 actress was spotted exiting her popular gym in Mumbai. Don’t miss her post-workout glow!

2. Rajkummar Rao out and about in the city

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actor, Rajkummar Rao was spotted out and about in the city. For the casual day out, the celebrity donned an oversized t-shirt with black baggy denim pants. He layered it up with a matching jacket and completed his look with a pair of sneakers and a cap.

3. Yami Gautam spotted in Bandra

Yami Gautam, who was recently seen in Dhoom Dhaam, channelized her inner boss babe and made heads turn in a gray pant-suit. She rounded up her impressive look with a pair of black high heels, left her hair open and wore minimal makeup and jewelry. With a broad smile and folded hands, she greeted the shutterbugs.

Advertisement

4. Bhumi Pednekar in a theatre

Bhumi Pednekar’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi is currently running in theatres. On February 26, 2025, the actress made a stunning appearance at a cinema hall. For the outing, the diva decided to wear a black one-sleeved top with matching flared pants and white sneakers. She was also accompanied by her sister, Samiksha Pednekar.

5. Mrunal Thakur at airport

Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen in Son of Sardaar 2, was spotted arriving in Mumbai. The actress was papped as she exited the airport. For ease of travel, the popular TV and film personality donned a plain black t-shirt with blue denim pants. She layered it up with a brown jacket.

6. Rasika Dugal at restaurant

Rasika Dugal, who became a popular face after her stint in the web series Mirzapur, was spotted at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. The actress looked stylish in a blue pantsuit, which she wore with a white crop top.

Advertisement

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!