PHOTOS: 7 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor attend Aadar Jain's Mehendi; Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani fly together

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and other B-town celebs arrived at the Mehendi ceremony of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted flying together to an undisclosed location. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings from February 19, 2025.

1. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others attend Aadar Jain’s Mehendi

On February 19, 2025, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani hosted many Bollywood celebs to their star-studded Mehendi function. At the gala, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived donning stunning Indian attires. They were joined by Soni Razdan. B-town’s favorite sister duo, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also made heads turn in their stylish outfits.

2. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fly together

B-town favorite couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at Mumbai airport departure, heading for their next expedition together. For the ease of travel, Kiara donned a brown co-ord set with tan boots. As for her husband, The Shershah actor looked dapper in a matching athleisure set which he paired with a plain brown t-shirt.

3. Priyanka Chopra spotted at the airport with daughter Malti Marie

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at Mumbai airport with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The global icon was seen covering the face of her little girl as she made her way into the airport, all set to leave the city.

4. Ananya Panday spotted at dance class

Gehraiyaan actress Ananya Panday has been taking dancing lessons of late. On February 19, 2024, the B-town youngster was seen heading to her class to learn some moves. AP kept it simple in a basic black cropped top paired with flared pants.

5. Bobby Deol attend the trailer launch of his popular series

The captivating trailer of Bobby Deol starrer Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 was unveiled at a special event in Mumbai. At the event, the Animal actor arrived donning a blue bandhgala that he paired with white balloon pants.

7. Parineeti Chopra papped at Mumbai airport

Amar Singh Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra made her way out of Mumbai airport. The actress aced airport fashion in a little white dress with black polka dots. Her huge tan bag has become the talk of the town.

7. Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani out and about in city

It was surprising to see Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani spending time together in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood. Both the celebs looked stunning as their flaunted their million-dollar smile while posing for shutterbugs.

