PHOTOS: 7 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend Amazon MX Player's starry event; Sonam Kapoor makes heads turn at airport

It has been an extra busy day for B-town celebs. Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and others attended the star-studded event of Amazon MX Player. Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, and Pooja Hegde turned heads at the airport. Take a look at some of the big celebrity spotting of January 30, 2025.

1. Bobby Deol at Amazon MX Player event for Ashram Season 3 Part 2

Amazon MX Player hosted a star-studded event to announce its impressive line-up of content which can be streamed by the audience in 2025. At the gala, Bobby Deol was seen making a stylish entry to root for his Ashram Season 3 Part 2. He was joined by his co-star Aaditi Pohankar.

2. Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff at Amazon MX Player event

Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff will be seen together in Season 2 of their show, Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. To promote their upcoming project, the celebs attended the Amazon MX Player event and posed happily together for the paparazzi.

3. Sonam Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport arrival

A couple of days ago, Sonam Kapoor was seen exiting Mumbai to an undisclosed location after being part of designer Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary celebration. Well, she is back to bay and was spotted at the Mumbai airport arrival in an all-black ensemble.

4. Varun Dhawan papped at private airport

Varun Dhawan has been making headlines for his all-new avatar and his dapper mustache look. Recently, the actor was papped at Mumbai’s private airport where she also interacted with the media and his fans.

5. Pooja Hegde stuns at the airport

Actress Pooja Hegde, who has been busy promoting her upcoming movie Deva with Shahid Kapoor, was clicked flying off from Mumbai. This time, she ditched comfort and was spotted in a gray suit which she paired with a matching waistcoat, black shoes, and stylish eyewear.

6. Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani spotted together at Mumbai airport

The stunning mother-daughter duo, Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani were spotted together at Mumbai airport. While the veteran actress wore a striped shirt with a matching skirt, her daughter looked pretty in a black sweatshirt paired with blue denim pants.

7. Malaika Arora spotted post workout session

No matter how busy her day is, actor-model Malaika Arora never misses her workout session. Yet again, the B-town diva was spotted giving major fitness goals as she returned home from hitting the gym.

