PHOTOS: 90s divas Juhi Chawla, Kajol & Raveena Tandon reunite at Karan Johar's 'fabulous and fifty' bash.

It has been more than 30 hours since Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash came to an end, but inside photos of the party have been trickling in slowly and steadily on social media. After watching Karan Johar dance to 'Dafli Wale' and cut a huge black and gold cake, several celebrities have shared photos from the party showering praise, wishes and love for the filmmaker.

On Thursday night, Juhi Chawla took to Instagram to share a couple of snapshots from the party, which she attended with husband Jay Mehta. Staying true to the theme of bling, Juhi turned up in a striking ethnic attire and looked radiant. With the who's who of Bollywood present at the party, Juhi reunited with some of her co-stars from back in the day.

Taking to Instagram, Juhi shared a series of photos. While she, Kajol and Raveena Tandon posed for a happy photo, the actress also snapped a photo with the man of the hour Karan Johar as well as lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough also posed with Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta.

Sharing the photos, she captioned it, "And it went like this..A glimpse from @karanjohar ‘s fabulous birthday party last night!!"

Check out Juhi Chawla's post below:

After the crazy night of partying, which only came to an end in the wee hours of Thursday, several celebs were snapped leaving the venue around 6 AM.

Later in the day, Karan Johar also took to social media to express his gratitude. Giving a close look at his birthday outfit, Karan wrote, "I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings but that didn’t stop me for being a serial poser, pouter and preener! Roz karenge pose styled by @ekalakhani in @dolcegabbana. I am 50! Nazar na lage mujhe!"

ALSO READ: Karan Johar's 50th Bash: Shah Rukh Khan's dance to Hrithik-Saba's debut as couple; 10 highlights from event