PHOTOS: Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria twin in black as they go out and about in the city

'Lovebirds' Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria were recently spotted as they stepped out in the city. The couple was seen twinning in black. Check out the pictures below.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood and there is no denying that. Ever since the lovebirds have made their relationship official on Instagram, paparazzi surely leave no opportunity to get their glimpse. Aadar and Tara, who have been dating each other for quite some time now, never shy away from stepping out together in the public. Speaking of this, today the couple was spotted by the shutterbugs as they go out and about in the city.

The duo was seen twinning in black while leaving everyone in awe of them. The Student of the Year 2 star was seen sitting inside the car. She looked beautiful in blacktop and tied her hair in a bun. Aadar on the other hand, looked dapper in a black t-shirt and blue jeans as he was spotted getting out of the car. He happily posed for the photographers. In the photos, the couple was also seen donning masks amid the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. The two of them looked happy as they stepped out to enjoy some quality time together.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On a related note, Tara and Aadar have been quite vocal about their love for each other. On the occasion of Jain's 26th birthday, the stunning actress had made her relationship public on social media as she shared an adorable picture of the duo, saying, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours!”

As per a report in Vogue, it is said that the two of them first met at a Diwali celebration over a year ago and since then the love birds have been inseparable and are often spotted together.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon's makeup artists & experts REVEAL basic makeup items EVERY girl needs

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×