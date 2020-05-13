PHOTOS: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attend the last rites of his assistant Amos

Today, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao were snapped in the city as they attended the last rites of his longtime assistant Amos. See PHOTOS

Yesterday, 's longtime assistant Amos passed away after suffering a massive heart attack and Amos, as a matter of fact, had been working with Aamir for the past 25 years. Soon after the heart attack, Amos was taken to the Holy Family hospital where he breathed his last. As per reports, Aamir's close friend and Lagaan co-star Karim Hajee informed that Amos collapsed in the morning and none other than Aamir Khan rushed him to the hospital.

And today, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao were snapped attending the last rites of Amos as they were clicked wearing masks. In the video, we can see that as soon as Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao arrive for the last rites, they wash their hands with a sanitizer and thereon, they move forward and meet the family of the assistant. As per reports, Amos was not suffering from any illness, and therefore, his death came as a shock to all.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan's long time assistant Amos passes away post suffering a heart attack

Earlier, news was doing the rounds that in the wake of the pandemic, Aamir Khan made a monetary donation to the underprivileged by sending truck with bags of wheat flour packets, to be distributed among the needy. As per reports, the wheat flour packets had had Rs 15,000 hidden in cash and while a video of the same was going viral on social media, however, superstar Aamir took to Twitter to clarify that he isn’t the person sending money in wheat flour packets to help the underprivileged as he wrote, “Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe.”

Check out Aamir Khan's photos below:

Credits :Manav Manglani

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×