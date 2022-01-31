PHOTOS: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao opt for causals as they get spotted outside dubbing studio
Coming back to pictures, Aamir was seen wearing a simple yellow colour sweatshirt and black pants. He continued to wear a mask and pose for shutterbugs. He did not remove it even after requesting it. Kiran Rao was also seen wearing casuals. She opted for a black tee and loose jeans. She was seen flashing her grey hairs. The estranged couple together also pose for shutterbugs outside a dubbing session in Bandra. Last year the actor announced separation from his second wife Kiran Rao. The news was a huge shock for his fans.
They had released a statement reading “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.”
Take a look at the pictures here:
Talking about his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and also marks South star Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood.
