PHOTOS: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao opt for causals as they get spotted outside dubbing studio

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jan 31, 2022 09:57 PM IST  |  21.1K
   
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced their separation but they often leave their fans in shock with their chemistry. They are always seen with their kids in the city. Well, Aamir is in news for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which also co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. He has not revealed much about the project but it will not be less than any treat to watch him after a long gap. The film is releasing this year and is an official remake of a Hollywood film.

Coming back to pictures, Aamir was seen wearing a simple yellow colour sweatshirt and black pants. He continued to wear a mask and pose for shutterbugs. He did not remove it even after requesting it. Kiran Rao was also seen wearing casuals. She opted for a black tee and loose jeans. She was seen flashing her grey hairs. The estranged couple together also pose for shutterbugs outside a dubbing session in Bandra. Last year the actor announced separation from his second wife Kiran Rao. The news was a huge shock for his fans. 

They had released a statement reading “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Talking about his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and also marks South star Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood.

