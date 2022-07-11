PHOTOS: Aamir Khan begins his week by visiting dubbing studio as Laal Singh Chaddha release date nears

Despite the rain and gloom, Aamir Khan stepped out and began his Monday morning by visiting a dubbing studio in the city. The paparazzi snapped Aamir Khan at a suburban dubbing studio. The actor was seen stepping out of his car, surrounded by security, as he made his way towards the studio. However, as always, Aamir stopped for a brief minute or two to pose for the paparazzi.

Over the last few weeks, Aamir Khan has been snapped multiple times at the dubbing studio as the release of Laal Singh Chaddha nears. The film, which is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, is all set to release next month. Aamir Khan will be seen as Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film's trailer and songs have already generated a massive buzz on social media. With the film release date inching closer, Aamir Khan seems to be in work mode as he races against time to deliver the movie.



Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. Commenting on the same, Akshay Kumar had said earlier, "It's not a clash, it's about two big movies coming together. It's a big date. There has been a delay due to Covid, and clashes are natural. I won't say we are clashing, we are trying to bring our film to the people. I hope both the films have a good run at the box office."

Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan will release on 11 August, 2022.

