PHOTOS: Aamir Khan exudes charm in casuals as he gets papped with his favourite blue pillow at Mumbai airport

Aamir Khan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, has been clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Bollywood actor is known for his stellar on-screen performances. The star was recently busy with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and now on Monday evening, he has been clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. In the pictures, Aamir can be seen donning a navy blue t-shirt paired with blue denims and stylish footwear. The actor can be also seen holding his favourite blue-coloured pillow safely in his arms.

On the professional front, Aamir will be next seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha which is an adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Reportedly, the three Khans of Bollywood will be a part of the said movie for the first time in the history of Bollywood.

Earlier, a source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror, “The screenplay weaves in iconic moments from each decade and since we love our matinee idols, Chaddha's journey would be incomplete without certain top stars. So, during this journey of self-discovery, Aamir lands on the sets to meet Shah Rukh around the release of DDLJ and sharing his personal experiences, engages with the wonder world."

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release this year but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it is slated to hit the big screens in December 2021. South actor Vijay Sethupathi was also supposed to be a part of the film but is now reportedly dropped from the same.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

