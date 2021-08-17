PHOTOS: Aamir Khan gives us another glimpse of his pillow obsession as he gets papped in the city

In the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world, everyday umpteen celebs get spotted either arriving or leaving Mumbai to meet with their professional commitments. Speaking of which, it was this time that caught the attention of shutterbugs at a private airport in Kalina, Mumbai. Generally, B-town stars are keen to give fans major fashion goals with their airport look, but Aamir Khan continues to make his travel fashion statement with the quirky addition of his pillow obsession.

It can be safely said that sleeping in comfort comes at the top of his priority list as Aamir often gets spotted with a silk pillowcase. Previously, his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor was also seen admiring this obsession of Aamir on her official Instagram page. The diva said, “My fav co-star has to be Aamir Khan’s... pillow!” while sharing a picture of him sleeping adorably inside an airplane. We can assume that the Mr. Perfectionist of the industry can’t get sleep if the pillow is not right and hence he prefers to carry one himself.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the professional front, Aamir has Laal Singh Chadhha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles alongside him. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year.

ALSO READ| Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, 5 other Hindi films that are an adaptation of Hollywood movies