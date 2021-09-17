PHOTOS: Aamir Khan & Ira Khan get papped as they step out for a father daughter dinner date

The paparazzi spots several celebrities as they carry on with their daily hustle-bustle of life every day. From airports, gyms, and dance classes, to studios, restaurants and salons – the shutterbugs are ever-present to click the celebrities from the entertainment industry. Well, Thursday, September 16th was same but special at the same time, as the paps spotted none other than the Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan, as they stepped out in the city of Mumbai to grab dinner.

Aamir and Ira were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at a restaurant called Mizu at the Khar locality of Mumbai. Ira looked effortlessly cool in her laid-back style. The star kid donned a simple cream-colored half-sleeved shirt, which she teamed up with flared beige trousers. Ira kept her hair up in a ponytail. She accessorized the look with a black threaded neck-piece and a wrist watch. While Ira arrived in a comfortable and casual look, father Aamir opted a formal look for his dinner date with daughter. Aamir was seen clad in a full-sleeved black shirt, that he paired with checkered pants and brown formal shoes. Aamir also had his black eye-glasses on. Following Covid-19 norms both father and daughter wore matching blue masks as well.

Aamir and Ira happily posed for pictures in front of the cameras, as the paps continued to click them from a distance.

Take a look:

On the work front, Aamir has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha – the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir, the Advait Chandan directorial will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Coming to Ira, the star kid is quite popular on social media where she often shares glimpses of her life with fans and followers. Her loved-up pictures with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare have fans swooning over the young couple.

