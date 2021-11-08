PHOTOS: Aamir Khan keeps it simple in tee, joggers and crocs as he gets papped in the city

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 08, 2021 06:10 PM IST  |  12.3K
   
News,aamir khan,Kareena Kapoor Khan,Laal singh chaddha
Aamir Khan, also known as Mr. Perfectionist is popular for his films. The actor is in news for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which also co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Well, the actor has not revealed much about the project but it will surely be a treat to watch him after a long gap. Aamir is often spotted in the city with his children and he also poses for the shutterbugs. And today was one such day wherein the paps were in for a treat as the actor who was clicked in the city during a casual outing.

The superstar was seen nailing his casual looks and his charm was unmissable. Aamir, who usually prefers to opt for a comfy outfit, kept the same trend. The Thugs of Hindostan actor was seen wearing a white striped tee which he paired with black coloured joggers and blue crocs as flaunted his looks with stylish specs. Besides, Mr. Perfectionist was also wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic in the country. The actor did not remove the mask even while posing for the shutterbugs. 

Aamir Khan was recently spotted in the city in casuals. He had announced separation from his second wife Kiran Rao.

Check the pictures here:

aamir-pics
 
aamir-pics
 
aamir-pics
 
aamir-pics

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is a Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir and Kareena’s third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Credits: Viral Bhayani


