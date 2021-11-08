PHOTOS: Aamir Khan keeps it simple in tee, joggers and crocs as he gets papped in the city
The superstar was seen nailing his casual looks and his charm was unmissable. Aamir, who usually prefers to opt for a comfy outfit, kept the same trend. The Thugs of Hindostan actor was seen wearing a white striped tee which he paired with black coloured joggers and blue crocs as flaunted his looks with stylish specs. Besides, Mr. Perfectionist was also wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic in the country. The actor did not remove the mask even while posing for the shutterbugs.
Aamir Khan was recently spotted in the city in casuals. He had announced separation from his second wife Kiran Rao.
Check the pictures here:
On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is a Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir and Kareena’s third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash.
