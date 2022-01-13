PHOTOS: Aamir Khan obliges the paparazzi with pictures as he gets snapped after a dubbing session.

Aamir Khan is gearing up for his next big release which is set to arrive in theatres this year. If you have no idea what we are talking about, let us bring you up to date. Aamir Khan's next film titled Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release in April this year. Looks like the film's post production work is in full swing as the actor was spotted after a dubbing session today.

On Thursday, Aamir Khan was spotted in the city's suburbs as he stepped out after his dubbing. The actor was seen accompanied by private as well as police security. While exiting the dubbing studio, Aamir obliged fans as well as the paparazzi. A fan was seen clicking selfies with the actor.

Before heading out in his car, the actor waited for a brief minute and posed for the cameras. Aamir was seen flashing a thumbs up sign to the paps. He made sure to mask up and did not take it off.

Check out Aamir Khan's photos below:

For the unversed, Aamir's film Laal Singh Chadha is the official Hini adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Earlier, the film was set to release on Valentine's Day this year. However, makers pushed the release to April 2022.

