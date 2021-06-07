PHOTOS: Aamir Khan papped outside a dubbing studio as he goes out and about in the city

‘3 Idiots’ star Aamir Khan opted for a casual look as he stepped out in the city today.

The ‘Dangal’ and ‘Tare Zameen Par’ actor was recently spotted out in the city. The paparazzi snapped Aamir Khan outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai and he made heads turn with his casual style statement. The actor carried a simple yet cool attire, wearing a white t-shirt with light red shorts that made up a uber cool look. This isn’t all. Aamir completed the look with a big pair of glasses. As it is the pandemic going on Aamir made sure to keep his mask up till his nose. The actor had visited the dubbing studio for the recording of one of his upcoming projects.

Interestingly, the Thugs of Hindostan actor was spotted as he was making his way towards his car outside the dubbing studio. In fact, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist made sure to greet the paps and folded his hands in a respectful manner while leaving the studio. Given the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic taking over the country, Aamir made sure to follow the protocol and was seen wearing a mask and made sure not to remove it even while getting clicked.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s pics:

On the work front, Aamir Khan is next going to be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The movie is going to be an official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hank. Apart from Aamir, Laal Singh Chaddha will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead and it will mark her third collaboration with the superstar after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

