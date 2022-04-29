PHOTOS: Aamir Khan poses with fans as he gets snapped post his dubbing studio visit.

Aamir Khan delighted his fans this week as he dropped the first song from Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which is the official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, will see Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. While the song has been a treat for fans, Aamir has also been making repeated appearances in the city. Several times this week Aamir has been spotted exiting a dubbing studio.

Looks like Laal Singh Chaddha's post production work is in full swing and Aamir is trying to wrap up the film's dubbing at the earliest. On Friday, the actor was snapped exiting the dubbing studio and obliged fans with a photo. Dressed in a simple tee and sweatpants, Aamir posed with a two female fans outside the studio.

The actor was all smiles before heading inside his car. Take a look at Aamir Khan's photos below:

Aamir has pushed the release of Laal Singh Chaddha quite a few times. Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is slated to hit theatres on 11 August 2022.

