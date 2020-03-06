PHOTOS: Aamir Khan shares light moments with the team of Laal Singh Chaddha post schedule wrap up of the film

Aamir Khan is seen enjoying some light moments with his team post the schedule wrap up of his movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh. Check out the unseen pictures.

If there is one movie which has been making a lot of headlines of late, it is the starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Fans have already gone into a frenzy about the comedy-drama after leaked pictures of the superstar from the sets became viral on social media. The shooting schedule for the movie had been going on at full pace in Chandigarh for a very long time. Aamir has also attended an event in the city during the shoot.

Now, a few unseen pictures have gone viral on social media which suggests that the team of Laal Singh Chaddha has completed their shooting schedule in Chandigarh. The star cast of the movie including Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and others can be seen enjoying some light moments and interacting with each other in a popular hotel in the city. Well, as we can see, the tables are full of food and drinks with everyone loitering around while dressed in their best! However, Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing from the scene. In yet another picture, the superstar is seen posing with a huge crowd on the sets.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, it is a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, it also features South star Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The movie has been shot in numerous locations across India including Kolkata, Kerala, Jaisalmer, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh. It is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2020, on the occasion of Christmas.

