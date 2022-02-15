PHOTOS: Aamir Khan snapped in the city after announcing Laal Singh Chaddha's final release date

Aamir Khan had a major announcement to make on Tuesday. Taking to social media, the actor revealed that Laal Singh Chaddha, which was set to release on 14 April, will now be releasing on 11 August. The actor released a statement in which he said that the film is not yet completed and hence the delay in release.

On Tuesday, a few hours before the release date announcement, Aamir Khan was snapped outside the T-series office in Mumbai. The actor greeted the paparazzi and posed for the shutterbugs before heading inside the office. In his statement, Aamir thanked Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, Adipurush director Om Raut and the team for agreeing to move the film's release date for Laal Singh Chaddha's smooth run at the box office.

Aamir was snapped in casuals outside the music production office. Take a look at Aamir Khan's photos below:

Aamir Khan's statement read, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts."

