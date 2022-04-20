PHOTOS: Aamir Khan snapped at studio, Sara Ali Khan arrives on shoot & Varun Dhawan flaunts swanky car.

The paparazzi had busy day in the city on Wednesday as several celebs were spotted out and about. In the city's suburbs, Aamir Khan stepped out to visit Shankar Mahadevan's music studio.. The actor was in happy spirits as he smiled for the paparazzi before zooming off. Aamir was seen leaving the studio when the paps managed to get a glimpse of the actor.

Another celeb spotting happened not too far away as Sara Ali Khan was seen arriving for a shoot. The actress was seen getting out of her car and using ice on her face in order to depuff her face. Sara often uses ice before applying makeup. The actress came in a simple outfit of black tights and a solid white tee.

At a nearby location, Varun Dhawan arrived in his swanky open roof car. The actor flaunted his hot wheels as he hopped on to the passenger seat and drove off.

Take a look at Aamir, Sara and Varun Dhawan photos below:

ALSO READ: Is Shah Rukh Khan hiding his look for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki? Actor guarded with umbrellas at airport; PICS