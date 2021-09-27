PHOTOS: Aamir Khan spends his Sunday with ex wife Kiran Rao and son Azad on a lunch date

Aamir Khan seems to have had a wonderful Sunday as he spent some quality time with his family. The actor who was quite busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha for the past couple of months finally appears to be in a relaxed mood. The actor was papped with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao as he headed out of a restaurant in the city post his lunch date with family. The trio looked happy and posed for the shutterbugs.

In the pictures, we can see Aamir and his entire family in casual attire. The actor can be seen wearing grey checks trousers and a plain blue tee. He completed his look with brown boots. Aamir sported short hair that we saw a few days back while he was papped shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the city. Kiran Rao wore brown trousers and a brown checks shirt. She carried a sling bag and looked smart. Azad on the other hand too was simply dressed as he wore grey shorts with a white tee and a black sports shoe. The entire family stopped and posed for the paps.

Take a look:

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. This film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Mr perfectionist has been shooting for this film for quite a long time now. Earlier it was touted that it will release on Christmas this year, but yesterday there was an official announcement that said Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Valentines Day in 2022.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date pushed to THIS date in 2022; Official announcement inside