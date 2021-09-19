PHOTOS: Aamir Khan spotted leaving Mumbai on Sunday morning as he gets snapped at the airport

Aamir Khan headed out of the city on Sunday morning and was spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai's private airport. The actor saw the photographer from afar and looked in their direction as he made his way inside. Just last Sunday, was spotted shooting for Laal Singh Chadha in Mumbai.

While his travel destination is not known, we wonder if Aamir Khan was headed for a solo vacation since Laal Singh Chadha has now been wrapped up. At the airport, the 3 Idiots actor was spotted wearing a comfortable grey tee and blue cargo pants. He wore black frame glasses and carried a small brown bag across.

Last Sunday, Aamir was spotted wearing similar glasses but it was his outfit that sent his fans wondering what was the actor up to. Aamir was snapped in a pair of high waist denims and a red striped tee. However, the look was a part of his film Laal Singh Chaddha which he was shooting with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Take a look at Aamir Khan's latest airport photos below:

