PHOTOS: Aayush Sharma distributes sweets during Ganesh Visarjan; Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi strike perfect pose

Several Bollywood stars celebrated the auspicious day of Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai. ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ star Aayush Sharma celebrated the day with his wife Arpita Khan to mark the occasion of festivity. Aayush and Arpita dressed up in traditional avatars and celebrated the day with paparazzi as well. Aayush Sharma could be seen dressed up in a traditional kurta with trousers. Arpita Khan wore a red traditional attire. ’s family is known to be celebrating the festival each year. According to an ETimes report, Salman could not join the celebrations due to the international shooting schedule of Tiger 3.

Parents to be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also posed for the cameras as they stepped out to celebrate the festival. Angad wore a black shirt with grey trousers while Neha went for a lovely green dress. Angad and Neha looked lovely in the attires as they celebrated the Ganesh Visarjan. Several other Bollywood stars took to social media yesterday and wished their fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. took to Instagram and wrote, "For every new beginning, hope Ganpati bappa showers all the love & prosperity on you and your family. Celebrate with your loved ones by staying safe & at home! Happy #GaneshChaturthi!."

Take a look at the pictures:

also shared the picture of Ganpati Bappa with his fans and wrote, “Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all things good—peace, prosperity, progress, happiness & health. Let’s join our hands in prayer to welcome our favourite deity today. Ganpati Bappa Morya#HappyGaneshChaturthi #ThrowbackToLalbaugDarshan." Anil Kapoor wrote, "Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

