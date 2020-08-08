PHOTOS: Abhishek Bachchan gets discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID 19

Abhishek Bachchan, who was tested negative for COVID 19 today, has been discharged from hospital and it on his way back home

The Bachchans have all the reasons to grin ear to ear now. After all, their long battle with COVID 19 has come to an end. Yes! Days after Amitabh Bachchan was tested negative for COVID 19, his son Abhishek Bachchan, who also hospitalised in the hospital for the deadly virus, has also been tested negative for the same. While the Guru actor had shared the big news on social media, as per the recent update, Abhishek has been discharged from the hospital now.

He was snapped by the paparazzi as he was making his way back home in his car. In the pics, Abhishek was spotted wearing a grey coloured sweatshirt which he had paired with a black cap. The Dhoom star also had his mask on as he greeted the paps from the car with a thumbs up sign. Earlier, Abhishek had expressed his happiness about going back home and expressed his gratitude towards fans and the doctors for helping him defeat COVID 19. “Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home,” he wrote.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s pics as he gets discharged from Nanavati Hospital:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is also elated with Abhishek testing negative for COVID 19 and getting discharged. He tweeted, “Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home .. GOD IS GREAT .. thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS.”

He also retweeted Abhishek’s post about testing negative for COVID 19 and wrote, “welcome home Bhaiyu .. GOD IS GREAT.”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

