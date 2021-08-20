PHOTOS: After Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan arrives at the airport; Stars to leave for Tiger 3 shoot

Seems like and are both ready to begin filming for their upcoming movie Tiger 3. Earlier, there were reports suggesting that Salman and Katrina will jet off to Russia for an international shoot schedule along with the crew and Aditya Chopra via charter. Previous details also stated that the shoot will go on for 45-days and after Russia, the on-screen pair will be heading to 5 other International destinations including Turkey and Austria.

Now, just before Salman Khan reached the airport, the paparazzi spotted Katrina Kaif with her bags packed. She was seen in her comfy all-black attire. The actress waved at the media personnel as she made her way to the airport. Shortly, the ‘Dabangg’ actor also arrived for his departure. Salman sported a black t-shirt and denims teamed up with red sneakers. He kept his look comfy yet stylish at the same time. It is likely, the two stars will shortly fly to an international destination. However, an official confirmation from both parties is awaited. The upcoming movie is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Salman also has other projects like Guns Of North with Aayush Sharma and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for next year. A few weeks back, Salman took to his Instagram handle and casually announced the film in a workout post and claimed that he is prepping for Tiger 3. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting to see the trio on-screen.