PHOTOS: Aishwariya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan & Aaradhya return from Maldives; Get clicked at airport

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwariya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya were in Maldives for their daughter’s birthday celebration. The couple has been posting a lot of pictures from the beach destination and keeping fans updated about their vacation. Well, today in the evening the family was spotted at the airport as they return from vacation. To note, earlier in the day, Abhishek had given a sneak peek into his daughter's birthday party in the Maldives. He had also wished his little girl and expressed how she makes the world a better place in a heartfelt note for her.

Coming to the photos, Aishwariya was seen wearing a black colour outfit. She was wearing black jeans paired with a black blazer and a mask. She was also seen carrying a tan colour handbag and made a quick exit from the airport. Aaradhya was also seen wearing black colour casuals and carrying a pink colour bag. Abhishek Bachchan also wore a white colour hoodie and blue denim. The family did not pose for the shutterbugs. Aishwariya was seen carrying Aaradhya’s hand tightly.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek had written, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Aishwarya also shared pictures with the birthday girl from the celebrations. She has captioned the post as, “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY”.

