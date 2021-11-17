PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan & Aaradhya return from Maldives; Get clicked at airport
Coming to the photos, Aishwariya was seen wearing a black colour outfit. She was wearing black jeans paired with a black blazer and a mask. She was also seen carrying a tan colour handbag and made a quick exit from the airport. Aaradhya was also seen wearing black colour casuals and carrying a pink bag. Abhishek Bachchan also wore a white colour hoodie and blue denim. The family did not pose for the shutterbugs. Aishwarya was seen carrying Aaradhya’s hand tightly.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek had written, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Aishwarya also shared pictures with the birthday girl from the celebrations. She has captioned the post as, “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY”.
