PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks outstanding in black attire; Her potli bag has our eyes

, along with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan, jetted off to Paris on Sunday, October 3. Photos from her outing showcased that the diva visited the city for the Paris Fashion Week. Now, on Tuesday, it seems that she moved to Dubai to attend yet another professional event.

Makeup artist Aditya Sharma took to his Instagram space to share stunning pictures of Aishwarya Rai from the event. In the photos, she can be seen dazzling in a stunning black indo-western attire. The divas ensemble featured intricate work along the borders. While a matching belt around her waist added a modern tadka to her ethnic attire. However, her statement potli bag absolutely stole the limelight of her entire look. Speaking of her makeup, bold lips and sleek wavy hair left open added elegance to her attire.

Take a look at the photos below:

The Bachchan trio’s Paris getaway garnered umpteen attention from fans. Be it turning heads with their stylish ensembles to enjoying the stunning view of Eiffel Tower, Aishwarya Rai’s Paris outing sent social media abuzz. Moreover, on Sunday, Abhishek also shared a beautiful clip of lit up Eiffel Tower while the melodious track La Vie En Rose played in the background. He shared the with a perfect caption that read, “Paris when it sparkles.”

In terms of work, Abhishek was last seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. Speaking of Aishwarya, she will return to the silver screen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The movie will tentatively release in 2022.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan GLISTENS in all white as she has fun on the runway at Paris Fashion Week 2021; PHOTOS