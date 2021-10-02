PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai keeps daughter Aaradhya close at airport, husband Abhishek Bachchan follows

The elite Bachchan family caught the attention of the paparazzi as they arrived at Mumbai airport on early Saturday. We had exclusively informed you earlier that Aishwarya is all set to take an international trip after 2 years with Aaradhya for event in Paris and Dubai. As we know, airport fashion isn’t an easy one to nail, for one has to prioritise their comfort for travelling. The Bachchan trio were aptly seen following the same. While Aishwarya Rai, who is known for her stunning sartorial choices, opted for an all-black attire which was accessorised with a matching statement bag and shoes. On the other hand, daughter Aaradhya was seen donning a pink sweatshirt paired with black trousers and quirky shoes.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan opted for a comfy grey sweatshirt and joggers. All of them were seen following the COVID-19 protocols thoroughly by wearing face masks to avoid contraction of the contagious virus. From getting down from their luxurious vehicle till reaching the inside of the Airport, Aishwarya Rai kept daughter Aaradhya close by holding her hands. Meanwhile, husband Abhishek Bachchan was seen leading their way.

Take a look at their photos below:

In terms of work, Abhishek was last seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. Speaking of Aishwarya, she will return to the silver screen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The movie will tentatively release in 2022.

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to head for first international trip to Paris & Dubai after 2 years