PHOTOS: Ajay Devgn and Kajol arrive in style at the Jaipur airport after Christmas

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been spotted at the Jaipur airport. Ajay looked uber cool in a black t-shirt and washed denim, on the other hand, Kajol is looking gorgeous in a white top with blue jeggings.

and Kajol are one of the most adorable and beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them tied the knot back in the year 1999 and have been inseparable since then. The couple will be seen together after 11 years on screen after U, Me Aur Hum in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Recently, the couple has been spotted together promoting their upcoming movie. Have been juggling from place to place in order to complete all their pending tasks related to the movie – be it promotions or be its trailer launch.

Today, Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been spotted at the Jaipur airport. We are yet not sure whether the couple has arrived for the promotions of Tanhaji or just for a small vacay. Ajay looked uber cool in a black t-shirt and washed denim. He has paired up his look with a cool grey coloured jacket and a pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Kajol is looking gorgeous in a white top with blue jeggings. She has paired her look with ankle-length brown boots. The actress is holding a brown jacket and a bag in her hands.

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn will be portraying the role of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior while Kajol will play his wife, Savitribai Malusare. Moreover, will be portraying the role of Uday Bhan in the movie. The movie also features Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Jagapathi Babu, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo and others in significant roles. It is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2020.

Check out Ajay Devgn and Kajol's pictures here:

Credits :APH

