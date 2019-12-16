PHOTOS: Ajay Devgn and Kajol give major couple goals as they arrive in style at the airport

Kajol was looking stunning in a white top with black pants. She paired her look with a black overcoat. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn was donning a black t-shirt and blue denim.

is all set to reunite with wife and actress Kajol onscreen after 11 years in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film takes us on a historical tour as Ajay Devgn steps into the shoes of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare and turns into the Maratha military leader for the screen and Kajol plays Savitribai Malusare in the period drama. Recently, Ajay Devgn and Kajol were giving us major couple goals when the two were spotted at the airport. The couple arrived in style at the airport.

Kajol was looking stunning in a white top with black pants. She paired her look with a black overcoat. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn was donning a black t-shirt and blue denim. The two were donning a pair of cool shades. Kajol was snapped holding hubby Ajay's hand which will make everyone go in awe of the couple. The two posed for the paps as they got down from their car. They were holding their tickets in their hands and were in a chirpy mood.

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the trailer and songs of the movie has received a great response from its viewers. The movie also stars as Uday Bhan in the movie. After the 2006 movie Omkara, Ajay and Saif will be reuniting onscreen in Tanhaji. Directed by Om Raut, the film's narrative is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of king Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire. The movie marks Ajay Devgn's 100th film in the Hindi cinema and is all set to hit the theaters on January 10, 2020.

Check out Ajay Devgn and Kajol's pictures here:

