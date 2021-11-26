PHOTOS: Ajay Devgn arrives at New Delhi theatre for RRR music launch with music director MM Keeravani.

SS Rajamouli's RRR is gearing up for a new year release and ahead of the big day the makers have kept social media buzzing with new content. On Friday, Ajay Devgn was seen arriving at a cinema theatre in New Delhi to attend the music launch of RRR with music director MM Keeravani.

The actor looked suave and charming in Delhi's winter weather as he posed for the paparazzi. At the music launch, the soul anthem of RRR, titled Janani, featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn was released. The song is finally out for the audience and it is sure to leave you stunned. From intriguing visuals to BGM, every bit of the song is emotionally stirring.

RRR team is going all out to drum up the excitement for the film's release in January 2022. At a media event on Thursday, director Rajamouli announced several press events that will take place. "In the first week of December, we are unveiling the film's trailer. There will also be several pre-release events and a press conference involving all the major cast and crew," the filmmaker said.

Check out Ajay Devgn and music director MM Keeravani's photos below:



