PHOTOS: Ajay Devgn & Kajol stun in blue and red attire while promoting their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Kajol and Ajay Devgn were spotted promoting their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in the city. Kajol looked pretty in tomato red coloured saree.

After You Me Aur Hum, fans have been dying to see Kajol and together onscreen. And now after 11 years, the couple is all set to arrive in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as husband and wife. While Ajay portrays the role of Tanaji Malusare, Kajol will play the role of Tanaji's wife Savitribai Malusare. Tanhaji also marks the collaboration of Ajay and after Omkara. Kajol and Ajay are currently busy promoting their film in full spree.

The couple has been going around spreading about their movie. Today again Kajol and Ajay Devgn were spotted promoting their film in the city. Kajol looked pretty in tomato red Indian attire. The actress was donning a tomato red saree with yellow and black prints. She paired it with a matching full sleeve blouse. Kajol was donning a matching red lipstick and small gold earrings. Ajay Devgn looked cool in a white t-shirt with a blue coloured striped zipper jacket. He paired his look with blue denim and matching blue sports shoes.

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Nissar Khan and others in crucial roles. The movie is also Ajay's 100th film and the actor has shared his gratitude towards fans. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 10th January 2020. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

